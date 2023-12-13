iShares Premium Money Market ETF (TSE:CMR) Trading 0% Higher

iShares Premium Money Market ETF (TSE:CMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$50.14 and last traded at C$50.13. 86,811 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 158% from the average session volume of 33,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$50.11.

iShares Premium Money Market ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$50.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$50.10.

iShares Premium Money Market ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.186 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%.

