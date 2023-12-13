iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Acquired by Scarborough Advisors LLC

Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises 1.1% of Scarborough Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DVY. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 838.2% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $114.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,986. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $126.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.4647 per share. This represents a $5.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

