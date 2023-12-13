iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $56.72

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.72 and last traded at $56.63, with a volume of 29870 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.98.
iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Trading Up 3.0 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.34 and its 200 day moving average is $52.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.10.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMLF. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,033,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 147,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,043,000 after buying an additional 35,179 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,232,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period.
About iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF
The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).
