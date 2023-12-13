Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.600-2.600 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.3 billion-$8.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.7 billion. Jabil also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.000- EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on JBL. Bank of America increased their target price on Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus upped their price target on Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Jabil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $122.70.

Jabil stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,747,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.32. Jabil has a 1 year low of $64.74 and a 1 year high of $141.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.05.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 38.02% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.33%.

Jabil declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 15.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $2,526,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,725 shares in the company, valued at $46,072,062. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $2,526,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,725 shares in the company, valued at $46,072,062. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total value of $7,653,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,085,480 shares in the company, valued at $266,023,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 314,601 shares of company stock worth $40,201,576 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi raised its stake in Jabil by 419.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Jabil in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Jabil by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

