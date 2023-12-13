Jag Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 11,235 Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,582,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,972,000 after buying an additional 229,507 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,307,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,962,000 after purchasing an additional 40,197 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,954,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,845,000 after purchasing an additional 273,947 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 998,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 512,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 934,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 41,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CARA traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.12. The stock had a trading volume of 160,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,192. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $12.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.81.

Cara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CARA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.01. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 548.95% and a negative return on equity of 95.12%. The business had revenue of $4.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CARA shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.86.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

