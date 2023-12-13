Jag Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Jag Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Markel Group comprises about 1.8% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $15,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 99,720.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,671,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,172,119,000 after buying an additional 45,625,901 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 521.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $699,057,000 after buying an additional 445,182 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 86,597.6% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 221,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,582,000 after buying an additional 220,824 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Markel Group in the 4th quarter worth about $182,438,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Markel Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Markel Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on Markel Group in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Markel Group from $1,650.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,480.00.

Markel Group Price Performance

Shares of Markel Group stock traded down $2.15 on Wednesday, hitting $1,390.88. 11,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,818. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,422.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,427.22. Markel Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,186.56 and a 1-year high of $1,560.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.00 by ($4.44). Markel Group had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 80.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Markel Group

In other Markel Group news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,321.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,431.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,340.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 21 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,320.81 per share, with a total value of $27,737.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 504 shares in the company, valued at $665,688.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 76 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,321.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,431.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,340.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 197 shares of company stock worth $259,361. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

