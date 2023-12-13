Jag Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Jag Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $112,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 232.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 43,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after acquiring an additional 30,607 shares during the period. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DVY stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $114.31. The company had a trading volume of 260,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,986. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.48 and its 200 day moving average is $111.48. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $126.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $1.4647 dividend. This represents a $5.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

