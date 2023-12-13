Jag Capital Management LLC Has $214,000 Stock Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Jag Capital Management LLC lessened its position in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RH. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of RH by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of RH by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RH by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in RH during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in RH by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

RH Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of RH stock traded up $8.33 on Wednesday, reaching $261.40. The company had a trading volume of 385,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,434. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $248.16 and a 200-day moving average of $298.66. RH has a 12 month low of $207.26 and a 12 month high of $406.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($1.36). The company had revenue of $751.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.96 million. RH had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 81.84%. The business’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that RH will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of RH from $256.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of RH from $460.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of RH from $335.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.00.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

