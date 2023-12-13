Jag Capital Management LLC Has $961,000 Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXON stock traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $243.98. 93,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,457. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.09 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $219.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.39 and a 52 week high of $244.22.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $413.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXON. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.64.

In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.60, for a total value of $321,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 353,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,079,796. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.60, for a total value of $321,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 353,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,079,796. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total transaction of $146,291.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 236,020 shares in the company, valued at $54,374,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,890 shares of company stock worth $15,936,273 in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

