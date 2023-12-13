Jag Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,139 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the first quarter worth approximately $399,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 10.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after buying an additional 7,933 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 58.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 382,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,633,000 after buying an additional 141,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 656.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 18,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of Jabil stock traded down $1.10 on Wednesday, hitting $119.05. 704,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,354,424. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.16. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.74 and a 52 week high of $141.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.05.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 38.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 15.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 5.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total value of $7,653,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,085,480 shares in the company, valued at $266,023,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total value of $7,653,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,085,480 shares in the company, valued at $266,023,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.37, for a total transaction of $2,076,131.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,601 shares of company stock worth $40,201,576 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JBL shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.70.

Jabil Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

