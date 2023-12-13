Jag Capital Management LLC Purchases 89 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,707 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Cadence Design Systems makes up approximately 1.6% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $13,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 98,001.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 714,378,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,536,144,000 after acquiring an additional 713,650,718 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,714,012 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,872,887,000 after acquiring an additional 82,799 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,602,459 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,721,009,000 after acquiring an additional 195,878 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,997,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,100,279,000 after acquiring an additional 136,739 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 33.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,483,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,520,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 2,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total transaction of $661,533.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,665,958.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 2,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total transaction of $661,533.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,665,958.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $1,758,975.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 116,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,364,725.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,149 shares of company stock worth $3,615,118 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $274.45. The stock had a trading volume of 481,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,634. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.88 and a twelve month high of $279.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $255.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.96. The company has a market capitalization of $74.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

