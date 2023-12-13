Jag Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Jag Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 101,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $9,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus assumed coverage on Copart in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Copart Stock Performance

CPRT stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.49. 1,058,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,083,428. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.45. The stock has a market cap of $47.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 1.20. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.61 and a fifty-two week high of $51.53.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.90 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. Copart’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Copart

In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $7,310,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 310,200 shares of company stock valued at $14,462,663 over the last three months. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

