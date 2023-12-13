JD Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDLGF) Short Interest Update

JD Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDLGF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,197,400 shares, a growth of 54.3% from the November 15th total of 2,719,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

JD Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of JD Logistics stock remained flat at $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.31. JD Logistics has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $1.91.

JD Logistics Company Profile

JD Logistics, Inc, an investment holding company, provides integrated supply chain solutions and logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers warehousing and distribution, express and freight delivery; bulky item, cold chain, and cross-border logistics; freight forwarder; and domestic and international transportation and delivery services, as well as consulting services.

