JD Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDLGF) Short Interest Update

JD Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDLGF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,197,400 shares, a growth of 54.3% from the November 15th total of 2,719,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
JD Logistics Stock Performance
Shares of JD Logistics stock remained flat at $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.31. JD Logistics has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $1.91.
JD Logistics Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JD Logistics
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- What is the dividend capture strategy? How to use it
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- How to choose a winning dividend investing strategy
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- How to pick the best dividend stocks
Receive News & Ratings for JD Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.