Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Short Interest Down 42.8% in November

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 42.8% from the November 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.70.

Get Jerónimo Martins SGPS alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Price Performance

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Company Profile

JRONY traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.36. 6,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,347. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a twelve month low of $40.41 and a twelve month high of $59.70. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.20.

(Get Free Report)

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.