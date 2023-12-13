Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 63.7% from the November 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JMPLY. Berenberg Bank downgraded Johnson Matthey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America raised Johnson Matthey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th.

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JMPLY

Johnson Matthey Stock Performance

Johnson Matthey Cuts Dividend

Shares of Johnson Matthey stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.35. 13,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,101. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.50 and a 200 day moving average of $41.93. Johnson Matthey has a fifty-two week low of $35.07 and a fifty-two week high of $58.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.5345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.