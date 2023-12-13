Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 63.7% from the November 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently commented on JMPLY. Berenberg Bank downgraded Johnson Matthey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America raised Johnson Matthey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JMPLY
Johnson Matthey Stock Performance
Johnson Matthey Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.5345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st.
Johnson Matthey Company Profile
Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Johnson Matthey
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- What is the dividend capture strategy? How to use it
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- How to choose a winning dividend investing strategy
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- How to pick the best dividend stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.