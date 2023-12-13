JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Stock Holdings Reduced by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management reduced its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,983 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 1.7% of IMS Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,737,000. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 85,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 57,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 68.8% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 26,665 shares during the period. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 497.0% in the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 54,597 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.24. 2,267,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,553,255. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.12.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

