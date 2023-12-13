JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,457,243 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 295% from the previous session’s volume of 368,929 shares.The stock last traded at $47.23 and had previously closed at $46.94.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.22.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JQUA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 162.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $104,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 424.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter.

About JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.