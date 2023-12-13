JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) Sets New 52-Week High at $37.97

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.97 and last traded at $37.97, with a volume of 52178 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.21.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $679.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.01 and its 200 day moving average is $35.44.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 596,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,316,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $465,000. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 66,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 28,183 shares during the period. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 138,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 237,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 7,519 shares during the period.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

