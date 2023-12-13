Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) Short Interest Down 91.9% in November

Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 91.9% from the November 15th total of 97,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Juva Life Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:JUVAF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.03. 258,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,616. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03. Juva Life has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.10.
Juva Life Company Profile
