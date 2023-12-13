Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) Short Interest Down 91.9% in November

Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 91.9% from the November 15th total of 97,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Juva Life Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:JUVAF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.03. 258,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,616. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03. Juva Life has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.10.

Get Juva Life alerts:

Juva Life Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Juva Life Inc acquires, owns, and operates in cannabis business in medical and recreational cannabis sectors in California, the United States. The company operates through two segments, The Resale of Merchandise and Cannabis-Derived Products and Cultivation and Sale of Trim and Flowers. Juva Life Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Juva Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juva Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.