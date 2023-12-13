Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in November

Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Kajima Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:KAJMY remained flat at $16.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,888. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.69. Kajima has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $17.49.

About Kajima

Kajima Corporation engages in civil engineering, building construction, real estate development, architectural design, and other businesses worldwide. It engages in the construction of power stations, railways, roads, airports, and seaports; design and consulting; procurement and construction; sales and services; book publishing; hotel and leisure; and greening and insurance businesses.

