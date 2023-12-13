KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $57.00 to $68.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KB Home traded as high as $58.03 and last traded at $57.88, with a volume of 1528905 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.58.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on KBH. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.04.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.22 and its 200 day moving average is $49.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.67.
KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 17.56%. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that KB Home will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.44%.
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.
