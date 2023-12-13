KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $57.00 to $68.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KB Home traded as high as $58.03 and last traded at $57.88, with a volume of 1528905 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.58.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KBH. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 88.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 13,246 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in KB Home by 32.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,251,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,927,000 after buying an additional 305,820 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in KB Home by 371.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 12,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in KB Home by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,799 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in KB Home in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.22 and its 200 day moving average is $49.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.67.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 17.56%. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that KB Home will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.44%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

