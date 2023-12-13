Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Short Interest Update

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,326,400 shares, an increase of 123.9% from the November 15th total of 592,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 59.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Kelt Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded shares of Kelt Exploration from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Stock Up 0.3 %

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

KELTF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,021. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.88. Kelt Exploration has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $5.95.

(Get Free Report)

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in west central Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to third party marketing companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.