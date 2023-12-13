Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Short Interest Down 45.2% in November

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, a decrease of 45.2% from the November 15th total of 73,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 378,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PPRUY shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kering from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kering from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kering from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, CLSA started coverage on shares of Kering in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $620.00.

Get Kering alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kering

Kering Price Performance

Kering Company Profile

OTCMKTS:PPRUY remained flat at $44.32 during trading hours on Wednesday. 691,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,330. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.00. Kering has a one year low of $39.96 and a one year high of $65.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

(Get Free Report)

Kering SA offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics. The company provides Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin, and Kering Eyewear brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.