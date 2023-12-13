Keyera Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (TSE:KEY)

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.
Keyera Trading Down 1.3 %
Keyera stock opened at C$32.68 on Wednesday. Keyera has a 12 month low of C$27.98 and a 12 month high of C$34.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$32.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$32.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.10.
Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.66 billion. Keyera had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keyera will post 1.9212191 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Keyera
About Keyera
Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Keyera
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- Short interest at SoFi could quickly send the stock flying higher
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Analysts can’t get enough of this Domino’s Pizza stock
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- REV Group is a speculative buy for 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.