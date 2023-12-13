Keyera Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (TSE:KEY)

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Keyera Trading Down 1.3 %

Keyera stock opened at C$32.68 on Wednesday. Keyera has a 12 month low of C$27.98 and a 12 month high of C$34.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$32.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$32.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.10.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.66 billion. Keyera had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keyera will post 1.9212191 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KEY. Citigroup set a C$35.00 price target on shares of Keyera and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. CIBC lowered Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$37.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Keyera currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$35.00.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

