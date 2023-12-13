Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) SVP Sells $2,205,647.00 in Stock

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total transaction of $2,205,647.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 239,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,451,408.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE KEYS traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $152.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,101,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,119. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.57 and a 1-year high of $189.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.29.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 19.34%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on KEYS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, September 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.18.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

