KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Short Interest Up 152.6% in November

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 210,700 shares, an increase of 152.6% from the November 15th total of 83,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Trading of KKR Income Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KIO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth $144,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 408,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,900,000 after buying an additional 18,085 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 202,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after buying an additional 48,409 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth $722,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,403 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

KIO stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $12.36. 160,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,438. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $12.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.80.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.1215 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

