Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.07 and last traded at $29.07. 95,871 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 841,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Klaviyo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.85.

Klaviyo Trading Down 3.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.69.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.82) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $175.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Klaviyo, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Klaviyo news, Director Jennifer Ceran sold 12,000 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $339,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 4,919,165 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $139,310,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 663,769 shares in the company, valued at $18,797,938.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer Ceran sold 12,000 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $339,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,701,483 shares of company stock valued at $189,785,999.

Institutional Trading of Klaviyo

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Klaviyo during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,625,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the third quarter worth approximately $690,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the third quarter worth approximately $5,546,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the third quarter worth approximately $2,760,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the third quarter worth approximately $64,316,000.

About Klaviyo

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company that provides a software-as-a-service platform to enable its customers to send the right messages at the right time across email, short message service (SMS), and push notifications. The company offers Klaviyo, a marketing automation platform that sends personalized and targeted messages.

