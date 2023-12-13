KOK (KOK) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $6.71 Million

KOK (KOK) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. One KOK token can now be purchased for $0.0134 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. KOK has a market cap of $6.71 million and approximately $909,578.18 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KOK has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005069 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00016655 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,749.66 or 0.99749151 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00011067 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00009594 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003550 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.01376932 USD and is down -17.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $868,448.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

