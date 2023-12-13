Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $28.20

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €28.20 ($30.32) and last traded at €28.57 ($30.72), with a volume of 83792 shares. The stock had previously closed at €28.93 ($31.11).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of €29.32 and a 200 day moving average of €31.49. The company has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported €0.63 ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 2.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's stores offer produce, dairy, meat, deli, bakery, seafood, and frozen products; grocery, dairy, and beer and wine; floral, pet food, health and beauty care, kitchen and cookware, gardening tools, general merchandise articles, electronics, newspapers and magazines, tobacco, etc.; gasoline; and pharmacy products.

