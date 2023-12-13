KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE) Major Shareholder Sells $2,850,000.00 in Stock

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

KORE Group Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of KORE Group stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.54. 58,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,719. KORE Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80.

Get KORE Group alerts:

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.29). KORE Group had a negative return on equity of 55.37% and a negative net margin of 75.83%. The business had revenue of $68.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.42 million. Research analysts forecast that KORE Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on KORE shares. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of KORE Group from $4.75 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of KORE Group from $1.50 to $0.70 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of KORE Group from $7.50 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KORE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KORE Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KORE Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,400,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 80,217 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of KORE Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,070,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KORE Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 50,641 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of KORE Group by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 438,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 78,826 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of KORE Group by 400.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 282,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 226,219 shares during the period. 35.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KORE Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity and location-based services, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology and applications for the Machine-to-Machine market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KORE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KORE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.