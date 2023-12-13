Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $64.00

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $64.00 and last traded at $63.45, with a volume of 5616 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Kuehne + Nagel International Stock Up 1.8 %

About Kuehne + Nagel International

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.89.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics segments. It provides less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, cargo insurance, full container shipping solutions, and customs clearance services.

