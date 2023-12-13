Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Raises Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Leidos has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Leidos has a dividend payout ratio of 20.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Leidos to earn $7.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.4%.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $109.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.66. Leidos has a 52 week low of $76.58 and a 52 week high of $111.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.36. Leidos had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Leidos will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LDOS. Argus upgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Leidos from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Leidos news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 929 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $95,872.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,030,269.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,401 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $254,097.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,020,188.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 929 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $95,872.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,269.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,436 shares of company stock valued at $567,373 over the last ninety days. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leidos

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 210.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 8.6% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 45.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the third quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 2,384.0% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

