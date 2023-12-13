Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $11.40 EPS

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($12.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($11.40), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Lexeo Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of LXEO opened at $11.61 on Wednesday. Lexeo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $17.72.
Insider Transactions at Lexeo Therapeutics
In other news, major shareholder Fund Vi L.P. Omega bought 454,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,995.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,157,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,733,853. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lexeo Therapeutics
Lexeo Therapeutics Company Profile
Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of HCM caused by TNNI3 mutations.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lexeo Therapeutics
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 4 reasons why AMD stock will hit a new all-time high in 2024
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 3 tax-loss selling buys to start 2024 with double-digit gains
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- Nike just flashed a strong buy ahead of earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Lexeo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexeo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.