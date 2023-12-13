Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $11.40 EPS

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($12.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($11.40), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Lexeo Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of LXEO opened at $11.61 on Wednesday. Lexeo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $17.72.

Insider Transactions at Lexeo Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Fund Vi L.P. Omega bought 454,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,995.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,157,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,733,853. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on LXEO. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Lexeo Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

Lexeo Therapeutics Company Profile

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of HCM caused by TNNI3 mutations.

Featured Stories

