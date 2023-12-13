Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $58.70

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $58.70 and last traded at $59.13, with a volume of 28252 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.76.

Li Ning Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.77.

About Li Ning

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

