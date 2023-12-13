Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 414,820 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 347,533 shares.The stock last traded at $9.48 and had previously closed at $8.78.

A number of analysts recently commented on LIND shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $514.66 million, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.76.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $175.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jr. Thomas S. Smith sold 23,796 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $178,707.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,344.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 25,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 204,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 138,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 49,544 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,476,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,347,000 after acquiring an additional 46,012 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 25,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

