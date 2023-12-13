LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Trading Up 4.9%

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.34 and last traded at $49.13. Approximately 288,315 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 465,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LIVN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of LivaNova in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LivaNova currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.60.

The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 986.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.02.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. LivaNova had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $286.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. LivaNova’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 699.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,649,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,379 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in LivaNova by 143.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,225,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,486 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,390,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 96.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 916,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,471,000 after acquiring an additional 449,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,271,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,877,000 after acquiring an additional 436,552 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

