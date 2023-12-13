Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $39.72

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.72 and last traded at $39.65, with a volume of 202477 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LOB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Live Oak Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Live Oak Bancshares Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.19 and its 200-day moving average is $30.40.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $127.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.52 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 7.18%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $669,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 56,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,884,448.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steve Smits sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total transaction of $534,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,751 shares in the company, valued at $5,547,850.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 20,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $669,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 56,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,884,448.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $2,157,800 over the last ninety days. 24.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 74.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,278,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,969,000 after purchasing an additional 976,101 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,570,000. Southernsun Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 146.1% during the first quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 920,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,425,000 after acquiring an additional 546,224 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 12.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,501,000 after purchasing an additional 307,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 4.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,640,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,143,000 after purchasing an additional 223,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, certificate of deposits, savings, and time deposits.

