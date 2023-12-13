Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 33.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 334.3% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,306,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $452.42. The company had a trading volume of 343,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $112.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $443.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $445.44. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.87 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.04%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

