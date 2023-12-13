LooksRare Market Cap Hits $96.43 Million (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 13th. In the last week, LooksRare has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. One LooksRare token can now be bought for $0.0964 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LooksRare has a total market capitalization of $96.43 million and approximately $3.56 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LooksRare Profile

LooksRare’s genesis date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,941,673 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org.

Buying and Selling LooksRare

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare (LOOKS) is the native token of the LooksRare platform, an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. It’s used for transactions, governance voting, and user rewards on the platform. LooksRare is a decentralized marketplace for trading Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), providing a platform for users to mint, buy, sell, and showcase NFTs. The LOOKS token facilitates transactions, enables governance participation, and rewards active users.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LooksRare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LooksRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

