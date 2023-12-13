Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $26.25

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.25 and last traded at $26.25, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.25.

Loomis AB (publ) Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loomis AB (publ) had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $685.34 million during the quarter.

About Loomis AB (publ)

Loomis AB (publ) provides solutions for the distribution, handling, storage, and recycling of cash and other valuables. The company offers a range of solutions for cash in transit, cash management services, physical foreign currency, ATMs, and international valuables logistics, as well as operates Loomis Pay, an end-to-end payment platform for merchants.

