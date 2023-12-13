Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Manhattan West Asset Management LLC

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,608 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,107 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Hook Mill Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP now owns 44,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,011,000 after purchasing an additional 15,269 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on LOW. UBS Group dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.40.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.80. 1,081,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,802,070. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $237.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $197.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

