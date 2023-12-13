Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Chapin Davis Inc.

Chapin Davis Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,215 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 24.5% during the first quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.57. 1,026,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,801,721. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $237.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.14. The firm has a market cap of $118.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on LOW shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $252.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.40.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

