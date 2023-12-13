Luxor Capital Group, Lp Sells 52,100 Shares of Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Stock

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 52,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total transaction of $132,334.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,986 shares in the company, valued at $170,144.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 6th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 16,400 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total value of $43,132.00.
- On Tuesday, November 28th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 6,000 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $15,360.00.
- On Tuesday, November 14th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 14,500 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total value of $37,555.00.
- On Monday, November 6th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 5,000 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $13,000.00.
- On Monday, October 2nd, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 45,500 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $132,860.00.
- On Friday, September 22nd, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 37,456 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $109,371.52.
Five Point Stock Performance
FPH stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.84. 180,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,363. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.79. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $3.74. The company has a market cap of $421.55 million, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.40.
Institutional Trading of Five Point
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FPH. Robotti Robert raised its stake in shares of Five Point by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 58,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 12,047 shares during the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP raised its position in Five Point by 26.4% during the second quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 583,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 122,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Five Point by 6.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 268,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 16,073 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Five Point in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Five Point by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.40% of the company’s stock.
About Five Point
Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development and medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Five Point
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- What is the dividend capture strategy? How to use it
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- How to choose a winning dividend investing strategy
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- How to pick the best dividend stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Five Point Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Point and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.