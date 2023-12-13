Luxor Capital Group, Lp Sells 52,100 Shares of Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Stock

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 52,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total transaction of $132,334.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,986 shares in the company, valued at $170,144.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 6th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 16,400 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total value of $43,132.00.

On Tuesday, November 28th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 6,000 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $15,360.00.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 14,500 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total value of $37,555.00.

On Monday, November 6th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 5,000 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $13,000.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 45,500 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $132,860.00.

On Friday, September 22nd, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 37,456 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $109,371.52.

Five Point Stock Performance

FPH stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.84. 180,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,363. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.79. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $3.74. The company has a market cap of $421.55 million, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional Trading of Five Point

Five Point ( NYSE:FPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Five Point had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 33.57%. The business had revenue of $65.92 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FPH. Robotti Robert raised its stake in shares of Five Point by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 58,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 12,047 shares during the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP raised its position in Five Point by 26.4% during the second quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 583,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 122,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Five Point by 6.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 268,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 16,073 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Five Point in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Five Point by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

About Five Point

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development and medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

