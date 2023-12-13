Magellan Aerospace Co. (TSE:MAL) Announces $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Magellan Aerospace Co. (TSE:MAL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Magellan Aerospace Stock Down 0.4 %

MAL traded down C$0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$7.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,641. The company has a market cap of C$423.30 million, a PE ratio of -38.89, a P/E/G ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Magellan Aerospace has a 1-year low of C$6.76 and a 1-year high of C$10.00.

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$213.01 million for the quarter. Magellan Aerospace had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. As a group, analysts forecast that Magellan Aerospace will post 0.6640827 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Magellan Aerospace from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Magellan Aerospace Company Profile

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engineers and manufactures aeroengine and aerostructure components for aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It offers aero engine products, such as laser welded honeycomb and filament wound tubes, engine frames, frames, compressor components, bypass ducts, hot section components, and aeroengine and helicopter drive shafts, as well as other flight safety critical machined components, including discs, seals, and spacers; and aerostructures comprising landing gear systems, wing ribs, spars and skins, bulkheads and fuselage components, tailcone assemblies, composite wing and fairing structures, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, plug and nozzle, exhaust systems, crown modules, and vane boxes and transition ducts.

