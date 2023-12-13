Maiar DEX Self Reported Market Cap Tops $36.02 Million (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $36.02 million and approximately $69,773.42 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Maiar DEX has traded up 19.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005240 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00016723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,344.08 or 0.99927044 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00011148 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00009708 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003590 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000835 USD and is down -13.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $109,226.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.