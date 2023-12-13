Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $146.00

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$146.00 and last traded at C$149.21, with a volume of 13519 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$142.48.
Separately, ATB Capital increased their price target on Mainstreet Equity from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.
Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, redevelopment, repositioning, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Regina, and Winnipeg. As of September 30, 2022, it had a total portfolio of 15,891 residential units consisting of townhouses, garden-style apartments, concrete mid-rise and high-rise apartments, and condo suites; and four freestanding commercial buildings.
