Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $146.00

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$146.00 and last traded at C$149.21, with a volume of 13519 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$142.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, ATB Capital increased their price target on Mainstreet Equity from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

Get Mainstreet Equity alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MEQ

Mainstreet Equity Stock Performance

About Mainstreet Equity

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.69, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of C$1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$138.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$136.39.

(Get Free Report)

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, redevelopment, repositioning, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Regina, and Winnipeg. As of September 30, 2022, it had a total portfolio of 15,891 residential units consisting of townhouses, garden-style apartments, concrete mid-rise and high-rise apartments, and condo suites; and four freestanding commercial buildings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mainstreet Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainstreet Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.