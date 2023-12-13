Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Has $1.46 Million Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,455 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Moderna by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 164,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,288,000 after buying an additional 11,927 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Moderna by 9.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,559,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,025,000 after purchasing an additional 210,985 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Moderna by 9.5% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Moderna in the first quarter worth $1,617,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 51.7% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of MRNA traded down $3.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,173,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,707,260. The firm has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a PE ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.34. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $217.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 38.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,146,931 shares in the company, valued at $163,166,756. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.99, for a total value of $1,694,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,574,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,867,389.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,146,931 shares in the company, valued at $163,166,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,985 shares of company stock worth $9,257,406. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MRNA. TheStreet cut shares of Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.70.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MRNA

About Moderna

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.