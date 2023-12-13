Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Sells 162 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.1 %

GLD stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,464,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,313,263. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $165.10 and a 52 week high of $192.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.21.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.