MariaDB plc (NYSE:MRDB) Short Interest Down 48.3% in November

MariaDB plc (NYSE:MRDB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a decrease of 48.3% from the November 15th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

MariaDB Stock Up 53.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MRDB traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.43. 243,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,280. MariaDB has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MariaDB

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of MariaDB by 360.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 50,429 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MariaDB during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MariaDB during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MariaDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Institutional investors own 24.17% of the company’s stock.

MariaDB Company Profile

MariaDB plc operates as a cloud database company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers database solutions, including MariaDB Enterprise Server, a premium version of community server; MariaDB Xpand, a distributed structured query language (SQL) database for transactional workloads; MariaDB ColumnStore for data warehousing; MariaDB MaxScale for availability and load balancing; and MariaDB SkySQL, a database-as-a-service for its products on public clouds.

