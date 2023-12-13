Matson (NYSE:MATX) Sets New 12-Month High at $100.16

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $100.16 and last traded at $99.85, with a volume of 253094 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $98.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MATX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Matson from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Matson from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Matson Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.73.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.04. Matson had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $827.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Matson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.

Insider Transactions at Matson

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $94,181.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total value of $31,006.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,524.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $94,181.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,802 shares of company stock worth $1,166,168. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matson

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 11.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 653,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $57,989,000 after buying an additional 65,736 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 14.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,707 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Matson during the third quarter worth about $2,324,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Matson in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Matson in the third quarter valued at approximately $571,000. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

